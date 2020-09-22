Log in
IBGE will release on Ocotber 22 a study on "2018 Demography of Enterprises and Statistics of Entrepreneurship"

09/22/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
IBGE will release on Ocotber 22 a study on '2018 Demography of Enterprises and Statistics of Entrepreneurship'

09/22/2020

The analysis related to the Demography of Enterprises presents the entry, exit and survival rates of companies, according to their size and economic activity, the mobility by size, the dynamics of entry and exit of local brnaches of surviving enterprises and evaluates regional results, byMajor Regions and Federation Units.

The Statistics of Entrepreneurship highlights the importance of high-growth enterprises in the generation of formal paid jobs and their participation in gross added value, labor productivity and net revenue.It also carries out a sectoral and regional analysis of high-growth companies, according to Major Regions and Federation Units.


Directorate of Surveys
September 22 of 2020



Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:29:04 UTC
