IBM's Jim Whitehurst to step down as president

July 2 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp
said on Friday President Jim Whitehurst, who played a
major role in Big Blue's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat two
years ago, will step down from his position.
The company did not specify when Whitehurst, who was named
President in January 2020, would leave IBM or who would replace
him.
Shares of the U.S. technology firm were down nearly 3% in
early trading.
Whitehurst, however, will continue to work as senior adviser
to Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna and the rest of the
executive leadership team, IBM said. (https://ibm.co/3h9FiN1)
The company has been restructuring since Krishna took the
reins a year ago to focus on cloud computing and artificial
intelligence.
Whitehurst, who was the former CEO of Red Hat, was supposed
to lead IBM's hybrid cloud strategy.
