IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Delic Holdings Corp. CEO Matt Stang

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Matt Stang, Co-founder and CEO of Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Stang discussed his background in the alternative drugs sector, beginning with an internship at High Times, a leading counterculture publication that became the voice for the cannabis industry.

“I started off as an intern. It’s one of those wonderful stories. I graduated from college and wrote a senior thesis on legalization of marijuana. My thesis was that, with the terrorist attacks of 9/11, we could bring conservatives on board to legalization with a ‘tax and regulate’ strategy,” Stang said. “I submitted it to a friend who was friends with the General Counsel. He read it, loved it and asked me to come in and intern. So, a week after I graduated, I got an internship at High Times and worked my way up… I believed strongly that people going to jail for cannabis was insane and the fact that people had to go and step into some outlaw culture to get it was insane.”

Stang eventually became an owner and operator of High Times, a position from which he played an instrumental role in legalizing cannabis in multiple states.

“Now, two-thirds or more of the country live under some form of cannabis legalization… The world is changing in front of our eyes. I think the same thing is happening with psychedelics, but on a greater level and federally legal, because you have the FDA reviewing favorable clinical data for multiple psychedelics right now,” he continued. “The big thing is people are coming out of the closet about it now. In the last two months, you had Will Smith in GQ talking about doing ayahuasca, and you had Lil Nas X saying he couldn’t have written the number one album of the year if he hadn’t done a full-day mushroom trip with his producers and accessed himself at his core… People who, five years ago, would never have said that, are now more than happy to say it.”

As Co-founder and CEO of Delic, Stang is leveraging his position as one of the most connected people in the alternative drug space to continue pushing the psychedelic movement forward.

“You’ve got tons of people stuck on Xanax or Percocet or all of these ‘maintenance’ drugs that don’t actually change you at all. You take them every day and, for the four to six hours that they’re active, you feel better. When they wear off, you feel worse,” Stang added. “With our internal data, the ketamine that we utilize is having somewhere between a 70-80% efficacy rate, meaning people are curative or better from using it for a certain period of time. With MDMA, they had a 77% rate. With psilocybin, it was closer to 80%. These are people who have been on maintenance drugs… and they’re now free of those and able to live a normal life. That’s just so beautiful.”

Throughout the interview, Stang continued to examine the groundswell of clinical and regulatory developments relating to psychedelics and discussed how Delic is supporting those advancements through its portfolio of wellness-focused businesses.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About Delic Corp.

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only entity licensed by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DelicCorp.com.

