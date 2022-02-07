IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) and InvestorWire Re-Engaged to Heighten the Visibility of the Upcoming Roth Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as InvestorWire (IW) , is proud to announce that it will be collaborating once again with the Roth Conference for its upcoming 34th annual investor conference to be held in person at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on March 13-15, 2022.



Famed for being one of the nation’s largest investor conferences for small and mid-cap listed companies as well as up and coming private companies, this year’s Roth Conference promises to be another exceptional event. The two-day investment conference will bring together executives from hundreds of public and private companies as well as thousands of attendees.

Participants will get to enjoy analyst moderated fireside chats, panels and presentations from select private and public companies representing a variety of sectors, including Sustainability, Consumer, Health and Wellness, Metals and Mining, Oil and Gas, Healthcare and Technology. For the 12th year in a row, IBN will expand the distribution of content generated for the event.

“IBN is pleased to be working once again with the organizers of the Roth Conference and assist with connecting some of the world’s most innovative small and medium-cap companies to thousands of investors,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for IBN. “Roth conferences have an outstanding reputation, and we always enjoy being part of the events.”

As part of the collaboration, IBN will utilize its extensive publishing and distribution network to provide high-level business descriptions of participating companies during presentations. IBN will also provide up-to-date information about conference happenings throughout the three-day, invitation-only event.

“We are pleased to be continuing our ongoing association with IBN,” stated Isabel Mattson-Pain, Roth’s Director of Marketing & Corporate Access. “IBN’s widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands deliver incredible exposure for our sponsors and presenting companies. Moreover, their multifaceted approach, which incorporates access to large investor audiences across a range of social media platforms, helps complement our internal strategies to increase attendance and participation.”

In the coming weeks, IBN and InvestorWire, a multifaceted financial and publishing division of the InvestorBrandNetwork, will be responsible for driving awareness of the event with nationally distributed wire-grade press releases through IBN’s syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers, such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times, as well as through many different social media distribution channels that collectively reach a following of 2+ million likes and followers.

The annual conference is designed to create an atmosphere that fosters business development opportunities and offers insight into the diverse fields of emerging growth companies. Additional information about the event can be found at the following website: https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Conference.

About IBN

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

