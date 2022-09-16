IC Ictas recovers Russia deal to build Turkish nuclear plant -sources

ANKARA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Turkish contractor IC Ictas
re-captured a deal to build a $20-billion nuclear power plant
run by Russia's Rosatom at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, two
sources with information on the matter told Reuters.
Last month, the Russian state nuclear energy company
terminated a contract with its Turkish partner IC Ictas over
what it called "numerous violations".
Rosatom said at the time it had a new agreement with TSM
Enerji to finish work on the 4,800-megawatt plant, prompting
Ankara to step in to resolve the dispute.
A source close to the company and another source familiar
with the decision said IC Ictas got the contract back, without
giving further details.
IC Ictas was not immediately available to comment.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart
Vladimir Putin met on Friday in Uzbekistan. Russia's IFAX agency
reported that Putin told Erdogan that agreements on power plant
construction were signed on Thursday.
Ankara aims to start operating the first reactor at the
plant before presidential and parliamentary elections in 2023.
The plant is expected to produce up to 10% of Turkey's
electricity once all four reactors are in operation.
Settling the construction matter could bring more funding
from Rosatom - and more relief to Turkey's badly depleted
foreign reserves.
After a big boost to the central bank's FX reserves in July,
bankers cited inflows of some $5 billion from Russia, though
authorities have not commented and do not publish such data.
