ICBA Statement on House Passage of Reconciliation Bill

Washington, D.C. (Nov. 19, 2021) - Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey issued the following statement on House passage of its budget reconciliation bill.

"ICBA and the nation's community banks applaud the exclusion of the widely opposed IRS bank reporting proposal from the House-passed budget reconciliation bill. We will continue to vocally oppose this fundamentally flawed policy, in any form, as negotiations proceed in the Senate.

"The omission of the IRS plan from the House bill demonstrates the impact community banks and consumers nationwide are having on the debate via ICBA's months-long #KeepMyBankingPrivate campaign. Keeping the IRS proposal out of the Senate version and any final package will avoid privacy, due process, and data security concerns that have prompted hundreds of thousands of consumer messages to policymakers in opposition.

"Further, after ICBA opposition, we applaud the omission of several anti-community banking provisions to hike the corporate and capital gains tax rates, limit the 199A deduction for Subchapter S banks, institute taxation of capital gains at death, reduce the estate tax deduction, curb Section 1031 transfers widely used in rural areas, and restrict Individual Retirement Account investments. Nevertheless, the bill continues to contain harmful provisions, such as Small Business Administration direct lending, a new net investment income tax on active S-corp shareholders, and a surtax on small businesses held in trusts.

"ICBA thanks policymakers who have helped strip these misguided policies from the House bill and will continue working with policymakers on this legislation to ensure the widely opposed IRS policy and anti-community banking tax provisions are fully withdrawn."

