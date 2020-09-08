Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ICC International Chamber of Commerce : goes live with trade digitalisation effort; announces executive appointment to lead Digital Standards Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 04:40am EDT

ICC - renowned for its global standards that enable trillions of dollars of cross-border transactions each year - has announced the operational launch of a major new initiative to ensure the benefits of digital trade can be realised by everyone, everywhere.

The ICC Digital Standards Initiative (DSI) will work towards the ambitious aim of establishing a globally harmonised, digitised trade environment - directly addressing disruptions experienced during the COVID-19 crisis as a result of the reliance of trade flows on paper documentation.

Although the workplace implications of the pandemic have accelerated adoption of digital technologies, significant barriers remain to the digitisation of trade-related processes. Outdated regulatory environments frequently force businesses to use hard-copy documents to satisfy local legal requirements when transacting across borders; while the cost implications of siloed - and often incompatible - industry initiatives discourage adoption of digital systems by micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises.

In this context, the DSI will leverage ICC's independence, integrity and convening power to drive harmonization of digital processes across the trade ecosystem - enabling convergence of both industry systems and applicable legal frameworks. The initiative will be rolled out through open and inclusive consultation with industry groups, companies and technical experts across ICC's network in more than 130 countries - and in partnership with key international institutions and governments.

Reflecting this multistakeholder approach, the DSI has been operationalised thanks to seed-funding provided by the Government of Singapore and the Asian Development Bank.

ICC Secretary General, John W.H. Denton AO said:

'COVID-19 has clearly exposed the inherent fragility of global trade's reliance on paper-based processes. A resilient rebuild from the crisis must be built on wholesale digitisation of global trade ecosystem - a process we believe the ICC Digital Standards Initiative is uniquely placed to drive. With many small businesses struggling to weather the effects of the pandemic, we see an absolute imperative to accelerate our work with partners under the DSI to ensure that digital technologies can truly democratise access to global markets.'

The initiative will be run out of ICC's Singapore hub and the organisation has today announced, following an extensive search process, the appointment of Oswald Kuyler as the DSI's Managing Director. Mr Kuyler joins ICC from BHP, the world's largest diversified mining company, where he led a number of initiatives covering blockchain technologies, electronic documentation in trade finance, data analytics and process automation - most recently in the role of Head of Data Strategy.

Further hires will be made to expand the DSI's Singapore-based team under Mr Kuyler in the coming months.

Speaking on the operationalisation of the initiative Gina Lim, Director of Financing Ecosystem Development at Enterprise Singapore said:

'The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of trade digitisation. The DSI will help to accelerate the digitalisation of global trade through the development of open digital trade standards. We are excited that this initiative has now commenced its global operations in Singapore under the leadership of ICC.'

Steven Beck, Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance at the Asian Development Bank added:

'Digitisation is critical to strengthen the global trade and supply chains that create jobs, development and prosperity. ADB is delighted to partner with ICC and Government of Singapore to create the digital standards and protocols required to achieve this important goal.'

Disclaimer

ICC - International Chamber of Commerce published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 08:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aEXCLUSIVE : Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend
RE
05:00aSCHOLZ TELLS REUTERS - ONE THING IS CLEAR : A disorderly brexit would not be good for europe, it would be a disaster for britain and its citizens
RE
05:00aGerman finmin scholz tells reuters on brexit - latest signals from london do not raise excessive hopes for an agreement, but that could be a strategy
RE
05:00aTrack the Sudden Conversion to Renewable Fuels
SE
05:00aDisorderly Brexit would be a disaster for Britain - Germany's Scholz
RE
04:59aBritish mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
RE
04:55aBrexit tensions weigh on Europe, tech stocks slide
RE
04:53a'there is a whole issue of transparency and accountabilty in the case' - u.n. human rights spokesman says on saudi ruling on khashoggi murder
RE
04:51aOil falls below $42 on demand fears as virus cases rise
RE
04:51aBachelet spokesman says on khashoggi ruling in saudi arabia, "this is case where there has not been proper transparency in the justice process, those responsible should be prosecuted and given sentences commensurate with the crime"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold steadies as recovery fears offset stronger dollar
5BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : BOVIS HOMES : Vistry upbeat on second half as UK home demand picks up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group