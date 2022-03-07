ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Continues Higher

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were pushing higher Monday morning, amid light volumes.

Canola was gleaning support from gains in the Chicago soyoil, as well as sharp upticks in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. However, declines in Chicago soybeans and soymeal weighed on values.

Edible oils were benefiting from more increases in global crude oil prices, due in part to the war in Ukraine. Those rising crude prices will make farmers' input costs more burdensome.

The U.S. markets, as well as canola, will be positioning ahead of the next supply and demand estimates on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged Monday morning with the loonie at 78.42 U.S. cents, compared with Friday's close of 78.43.

About 2,300 canola contracts had traded as of 9:40 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:40 a.m. ET:

Price Change Canola May 1,084.60 up 9.80 Jul 1,058.90 up 7.30 Nov 898.30 up 3.30 Jan 897.70 up 4.40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

