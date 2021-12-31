Log in
News: Latest News
ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Easing Back

12/31/2021 | 10:02am EST
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were slightly lower, particularly in the old crop months, Friday morning amid a very light volume of trading.

There were small gains in the Chicago soy complex and the front months of European rapeseed. Malaysian palm oil was lower and there's a mixed tone to global crude oil prices.

Price rationing due to tight supplies continued to underpin canola values.

The Canadian dollar was stronger this morning, with the loonie at 78.78 U.S. cents compared to Thursday's close of 78.27.

Today is the first day of notice for the January futures.

There will be regular trading hours today. The canola market will be closed on Monday while the U.S. markets will be open.

About 550 canola contracts had traded as of 9:36 ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:36 ET:

Price Change

Canola 

Mar 1,017.30 dn 1.60 
May 987.30 dn 1.60 
Jul 933.50 dn 4.00 
Nov 771.30 dn 2.70

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1001ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.52% 0.91904 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.38% 1.7136 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.58% 90.81 Delayed Quote.10.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.44% 0.72034 Delayed Quote.2.91%
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.23% 1100.5 End-of-day quote.29.81%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.29% 1.43873 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.15% 136.96 Delayed Quote.18.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 78.66 Delayed Quote.53.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.49% 0.86612 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.27% 416.5843 Delayed Quote.58.68%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.59% 1.2668 Delayed Quote.0.44%
WTI -0.48% 75.985 Delayed Quote.58.88%
