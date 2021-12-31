ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Easing Back

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were slightly lower, particularly in the old crop months, Friday morning amid a very light volume of trading.

There were small gains in the Chicago soy complex and the front months of European rapeseed. Malaysian palm oil was lower and there's a mixed tone to global crude oil prices.

Price rationing due to tight supplies continued to underpin canola values.

The Canadian dollar was stronger this morning, with the loonie at 78.78 U.S. cents compared to Thursday's close of 78.27.

Today is the first day of notice for the January futures.

There will be regular trading hours today. The canola market will be closed on Monday while the U.S. markets will be open.

About 550 canola contracts had traded as of 9:36 ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:36 ET:

Price Change

Canola

Mar 1,017.30 dn 1.60 May 987.30 dn 1.60 Jul 933.50 dn 4.00 Nov 771.30 dn 2.70

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1001ET