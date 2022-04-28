Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canada Morning Comment : Canola Easing Back

04/28/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mostly lower on Thursday morning, after closing higher for five consecutive sessions.

Volumes were especially light for the nearby May contract, which receives its first notice tomorrow.

Declines in the Chicago soy complex, Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed weighed on values. Global crude oil prices were relatively steady, which provided little direction to edible oils.

Spring planting is underway in parts of Alberta, particularly in the south. However, seeding in southern Manitoba will be delayed well into May due to excessive moisture. A third Colorado Low is forecast to bring more rain to the Keystone province over the weekend.

The Canadian dollar was lower Thursday morning as the U.S. dollar continued its surge upward. The loonie slipped to 77.78 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 77.95.

About 2,050 canola contracts had traded as of 9:37 EDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:37 EDT: 
 
                         Price              Change 
Canola      May         1,211.70            dn 6.90 
            Jul         1,204.40            dn 4.40 
            Nov         1,108.60            dn 4.00 
            Jan         1,113.00            dn 2.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1007ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:08aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Easing Back
DJ
09:52aCloser U.S. ties would 'reboot' UK finance after Brexit, says report
RE
09:40aIndonesia industry body confident palm oil export ban could end in May
RE
09:36aGold holds near 10-week low on robust dollar, U.S. rate hike bets
RE
09:23aTotalEnergies ramps up buyback as high oil prices fuel earnings
RE
09:22aChina the Leading Buyer of U.S. Corn and Soybean Exports
DJ
08:59aJapan to exit Russian coal earlier than planned -PM Kishida
RE
08:49aOPEC+ likely to stick to existing deal and raise June output -sources
RE
08:08aSouthwest Airlines predicts solid annual profit as travel rebounds
RE
07:44aSenegal Rice Production to Rise 9% in 2022-2023
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
2Meta Platforms : Q1 2022 Earnings
3Improved business mix and continued stable gross margin development dur..
4Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build
5Strong earnings spur rally across European stocks

HOT NEWS