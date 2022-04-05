Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canada Morning Comment : Canola Mixed

04/05/2022 | 10:01am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in the new crop contracts.

Yesterday, a number of canola contracts reached new highs as chart-based buying contributed to the increases. However, the Canadian oilseed was becoming overpriced.

Support for it this morning was coming from increases in the Chicago soy complex, Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed.

They were getting spillover from a moderate upswing in global crude oil prices.

Edible oils were also receiving support from a shortage of sunflower oil, due to the war in Ukraine.

The Canadian dollar was stronger on Tuesday morning with the loonie at 80.52 U.S. cents compared to Monday's close of 80.06.

About 2,750 canola contracts had traded as of 9:33 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:33 EDT: 

 
              Price       Change

Canola 

   May       1,170.00    unchanged 
   Jul       1,133.70    dn 1.20 
   Nov       1,005.90    up 3.60 
   Jan       1,003.90    up 2.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1000ET

HOT NEWS