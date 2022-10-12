Advanced search
ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Pulling Back

10/12/2022 | 10:04am EDT
WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were lower Wednesday morning, following the Chicago soy complex to the downside.

There is positioning on the Chicago Board of Trade ahead of Wednesday's supply and demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soybean production is expected to change very little, but corn output is expected to be scaled back. The report will be issued at noon ET.

Losses in European rapeseed also weighed on canola values, but support came from gains in Malaysian palm oil. Global crude oil prices were a pinch lower which put a little bit of pressure on vegetable oils.

Daytime highs on the Prairies are forecast to range from the mid-teens Celsius in Alberta to single digits in Manitoba. There are to be scattered showers over the eastern half of the region.

Manitoba reported that its province-wide harvest reached 79% complete overall. The central region was furthest along at 92% finished while the Interlake lagged behind the province at 64% done.

The Canadian dollar was lower Wednesday morning, as the loonie fell to 72.38 U.S. cents, compared with Tuesday's close of 72.60.

About 5,050 contracts had traded as of 9:35 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:35 a.m. ET: 

      Price  Change 
Canola 
  Nov 855.70 dn 3.60 
  Jan 863.60 dn 4.00 
  Mar 870.50 dn 4.10 
  May 873.10 dn 3.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1003ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.06% 0.86355 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.77% 1.52283 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.64% 106.489 Delayed Quote.16.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.11% 0.72272 Delayed Quote.0.57%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.75% 693 End-of-day quote.16.81%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.05% 1.33682 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 93.16 Delayed Quote.22.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.24% 0.77183 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.32% 570.0722 Real-time Quote.17.70%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.83% 474.0983 Real-time Quote.19.70%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.01% 1.37902 Delayed Quote.9.01%
WTI -0.55% 88.192 Delayed Quote.17.63%
