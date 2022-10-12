ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Pulling Back

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were lower Wednesday morning, following the Chicago soy complex to the downside.

There is positioning on the Chicago Board of Trade ahead of Wednesday's supply and demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soybean production is expected to change very little, but corn output is expected to be scaled back. The report will be issued at noon ET.

Losses in European rapeseed also weighed on canola values, but support came from gains in Malaysian palm oil. Global crude oil prices were a pinch lower which put a little bit of pressure on vegetable oils.

Daytime highs on the Prairies are forecast to range from the mid-teens Celsius in Alberta to single digits in Manitoba. There are to be scattered showers over the eastern half of the region.

Manitoba reported that its province-wide harvest reached 79% complete overall. The central region was furthest along at 92% finished while the Interlake lagged behind the province at 64% done.

The Canadian dollar was lower Wednesday morning, as the loonie fell to 72.38 U.S. cents, compared with Tuesday's close of 72.60.

About 5,050 contracts had traded as of 9:35 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:35 a.m. ET:

Price Change Canola Nov 855.70 dn 3.60 Jan 863.60 dn 4.00 Mar 870.50 dn 4.10 May 873.10 dn 3.00

