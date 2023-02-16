Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Pushing Upward

02/16/2023 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were higher Thursday morning, due to support from some vegetable oils.

While Chicago soybeans and soymeal were lower, soyoil nudged up by less than a tenth of cent. More support came from stronger gains in Malaysian palm oil and much more modest increases in European rapeseed. Global crude oil prices were narrowly mixed in choppy trading, providing little direction to veg oils.

Canola crush margins pushed upward, further underpinning values.

The Canadian dollar was lower Thursday morning, with the loonie slipping to 74.41 U.S. cents compared with Wednesday's close of 74.56.

The markets in Canada and the U.S. will be closed Monday for their respective holidays. Trading is scheduled to resume that evening.

About 7,300 contracts had traded as of 9:36 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:36 a.m. ET: 

    Price  Change 
 
Canola 
Mar 827.20 up 4.10 
May 820.90 up 3.80 
Jul 818.70 up 3.40 
Nov 797.80 up 2.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1001ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.20% 0.92302 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BRENT OIL 0.18% 85.44 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.06% 1.61338 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.25% 99.718 Delayed Quote.3.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.24% 0.6877 Delayed Quote.1.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.56% 0.74189 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.29% 1.43616 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.04% 0.84044 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.37% 432.4782 Real-time Quote.-1.69%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.10% 603.8704 Real-time Quote.0.39%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.02% 490.9 End-of-day quote.4.70%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.63% 1.34771 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
WTI 0.15% 78.675 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:18aBrazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold
RE
10:14aImport Prices Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:02aICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Pushing Upward
DJ
09:29aSchneider Electric 2022 Earnings Rose on Strong Demand -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:16aContraction in Philly Fed's District Manufacturing Activity Deepened Sharply in February
DJ
09:15aProducer Prices Rose, Pointing to Persistent Inflation
DJ
08:59aU.S. Housing Starts Fell to Pandemic Lows in January
DJ
08:55aSchneider Electric Names Aveva Boss Peter Herweck New CEO - Update
DJ
08:23aGas storage level drops only slightly - plants are well filled
DP
07:30aSouthern Co. 4Q Loss Declined to $87 Million
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
3Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
4Analog Devices : Q1 2023 Transcript
5BASF IN FOCUS: Expensive departure of subsidiary from Russia

HOT NEWS