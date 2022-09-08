Log in
ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Still in Retreat

09/08/2022 | 10:03am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were lower on Thursday morning, with the most heavily traded contracts below the psychological level of C$800 per ton.

Losses in Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian contributed to that trend. While Chicago soybeans were a pinch higher along with gains in soymeal. Increases in global crude oil prices lent some support to vegetable oils.

Temperatures on the Prairies are cooler today with light showers in parts of Alberta and Manitoba.

Saskatchewan is scheduled to release its weekly crop report later today. A stretch of good weather should result in a significant increase in harvest progress from last week's 23% complete.

There will be some positioning in the canola market ahead of the next supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Sept. 12, as well as the revised production report from Statistics Canada on Sept. 14.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher on Thursday morning, as the loonie bumped up to 76.07 U.S. cents, compared to Wednesday's close of 75.96.

About 9,300 contracts had traded as of 9:36 EDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:36 EDT: 
 
                        Price           Change 
Canola      Nov         780.00          dn 6.50 
            Jan         786.20          dn 7.00 
            Mar         791.00          dn 7.30 
            May         790.60          dn 8.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1002ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.30% 0.88384 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.19% 1.5098 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.17% 109.521 Delayed Quote.19.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.61% 0.73915 Delayed Quote.3.72%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.25% 1.30918 Delayed Quote.-9.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.74% 89.21 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.28% 0.79365 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.67% 456.7794 Real-time Quote.8.83%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.22% 548.2872 Real-time Quote.3.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.42% 435.3 End-of-day quote.5.93%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.13% 1.31482 Delayed Quote.4.13%
WTI 2.04% 83.546 Delayed Quote.8.87%
