Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canada Morning Comment: Canola Turns Around

02/16/2022 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were higher on Wednesday morning, benefiting from gains in the Chicago soy complex and in European rapeseed.

While increases in global crude oil prices were spilling over into edible oils, Malaysian palm oil was lower.

Tight supplies and the need to ration demand continued to underpin canola values.

The Canadian dollar was higher on Wednesday morning, with the loonie at 78.83 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 78.49.

About 3,350 canola contracts had traded as of 9:34 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:34 EST: 

 
              Price      Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,008.60    up 6.00 
   May       997.80      up 7.20 
   Jul       971.80      up 7.30 
   Nov       843.30      up 2.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1002ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.04% 0.91003 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.00% 1.72296 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.10% 90.949 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.02% 0.72743 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1319.25 End-of-day quote.19.57%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.18% 1.44233 Delayed Quote.0.20%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.53% 124.57 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.01% 95.32 Delayed Quote.22.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.05% 0.84514 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.38% 505.7545 Delayed Quote.19.94%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.27% 1.26917 Delayed Quote.0.75%
WTI 1.79% 94.061 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:03aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Turns Around
DJ
09:55aS.Korea, Iran hold talks on resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds
RE
09:47aBarrick Gold announces $1 billion buyback as quarterly earnings jump
RE
08:50aZambia Central Bank Holds Lending Rate at 9%, Says Inflation Receding -- Update
DJ
08:37aIran delegation of central bank, oil ministry and national oil…
RE
08:35aS.korea and iran in talks on resuming crude oil and oil product…
RE
08:33aS.korea and iran holding talks on unfreezing iranian funds - s.…
RE
08:28aCrescent Energy buys EP Energy's Uinta oil and gas assets for $815 million
RE
08:20aBayer Says Advancements in Agriculture Research to Deliver EUR30 Billion in Long-Term Sales
DJ
08:04aRussia ready to re-route energy flows if hit by new sanctions
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
3Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
4Stocks creep up, await proof of Ukraine de-escalation
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS