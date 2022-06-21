Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canada Morning Comment : More Declines for Canola

06/21/2022 | 10:06am EDT
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures continued to fall back Tuesday morning, as all contracts slipped below C$1,000 a ton.

After trading resumed at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) the soy complex was down hard. Also, there were steep declines in European rapeseed while those in Malaysian palm oil were much more moderate. Gains in global crude oil prices attempted to temper further losses in vegetable oils.

A series of systems has been forecast to bring rain across the Prairies for most of the week. The moisture will be welcomed on the dry areas of the region.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) issued its latest supply and demand estimates late yesterday afternoon. The department pegged canola production for 2022/23 at 17.95 million tons, unchanged from May's estimate.

As the U.S. dollar lost ground, the Canadian dollar was on the rise Tuesday morning. The loonie climbed to 77.27 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 76.96.

About 10,350 contracts had traded as of 9:39 ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:39 ET:

Price Change

Canola 

Jul 997.30 dn 24.00 
Nov 948.50 dn 14.30 
Jan 954.70 dn 14.90 
Mar 958.40 dn 15.60

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1005ET

