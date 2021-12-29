Log in
ICE Canada Morning Comment: Old Crop Canola Climbing Upward

12/29/2021 | 10:16am EST
WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were pushing higher in the old crop contracts Wednesday morning, attempting to add to Tuesday's sharp increases.

Of note, the soon-to-expire January contract skyrocketed to its daily limit of C$60 per tonne and marked a new contract high.

Outside of gains in Chicago soyoil there was little support from comparable oils. Global crude oil prices were down slightly, which weighed on edible oil values.

Tight supplies and the need to ration demand continued to underpin canola.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher Wednesday morning, with the loonie at 78.05 U.S. cents compared with Tuesday's close of 77.96.

About 2,700 canola contracts had traded as of 9:47 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:47 a.m. ET: 

       Price     Change 
Canola 
  Jan  1,098.50  up 60.00 
  Mar  1,024.40  up 5.90 
  May    997.10  up 4.90 
  Jul    942.90  dn 6.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1016ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.33% 0.92953 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.28% 1.72646 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.12% 89.66 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.26% 0.71369 Delayed Quote.3.24%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.29% 1.45383 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.43% 138.215 Delayed Quote.19.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 79.13 Delayed Quote.52.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.34% 0.87485 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.13% 417.79 Delayed Quote.56.60%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.10% 1.28037 Delayed Quote.0.48%
WTI 0.20% 76.202 Delayed Quote.57.36%
