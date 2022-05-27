Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canada Morning Comment : Prices Mixed in Light Trading

05/27/2022 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mixed on Friday morning, with declines in the new crop contracts.

Losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil weighed on canola values. Global crude oil prices were narrowly mixed, providing little direction to veg oils.

Drought-stricken southern Alberta is forecast to receive rain today, which will help thirsty crops. The already soaked eastern Prairies will see more rain over the next several days, adding more woes to the slow pace of seeding throughout much of the region.

Saskatchewan reported yesterday that spring planting reached 52% complete, up 19 points from last week. The bulk of the progress has been in the drier western regions of the province.

The Canadian Grain Commission said canola exports for the week ended May 22 were 33,300 tons, for a drop of 78% from the previous week. At 151,300 tons, domestic usage was up 22.5%, while producer deliveries were slightly higher at 107,500 tons.

The Canadian dollar was higher on Friday morning with the loonie at 78.48 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 78.17.

About 1,050 canola contracts had traded as of 9:34 EDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:34 EDT: 
 
                          Price             Change 
Canola      Jul         1,185.50            up 6.50 
            Nov         1,076.20            dn 4.70 
            Jan         1,079.70            dn 5.60 
            Mar         1,084.10            unchanged

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1008ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:09aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Prices Mixed in Light Trading
DJ
10:01aIndia's GAIL open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, chair says
RE
09:48aOil on track for weekly rise on global supply concerns
RE
09:38aUkraine spring grain sowing is almost completed - ministry
RE
09:37aSpot palladium rises about 3%…
RE
09:17aBrazil's Eletrobras files for $6.45 bln privatization offering
RE
09:11aSlovakia agrees supply deals for LNG, piped Norwegian gas
RE
09:00aGlobal 2021/22 sugar supply balance forecast flips to small surplus - ISO
RE
08:44aGLOBAL LNG-Asian prices rise on improved demand; spread with Europe narrows
RE
08:42aBrazil's Eletrobras to file for privatization share offering on Friday
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

HOT NEWS