Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canada Morning Comment : Canola Regaining Some Lost Ground

07/15/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were higher Thursday morning, attempting to recover from significant losses over the last few trading sessions.

There was support coming from gains in Chicago soyoil, along with larger increases European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

Lower Chicago soybeans and soymeal weighed on values.

Daytime temperatures across the Prairies have been forecast to move into the low to mid 30 degrees Celsius for the balance of the week. Chances of rain were best in Alberta's Peace River region, with scattered showers for the northern areas of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The central and southern areas of the Prairies are to remain dry.

The Canadian dollar turned lower this morning, with the loonie falling to 79.66 U.S. cents compared with Wednesday's close of 80.02.

The new regular daily limit for canola was raised from C$30 per tonne by ICE to C$50 effective Thursday. Lately, the exchange had been expanding the limit to C$45 and C$60 per tonne on a frequent basis.

About 6,650 canola contracts had traded as of 9:45 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 9:45 a.m. ET: 

      Price  Change 
Canola 
  Nov 902.50 up 8.80 
  Jan 887.70 up 3.60 
  Mar 869.50 up 0.50 
  May 849.20 up 0.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-21 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:15aRetail Sales Seen Down Again -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT  : Canola Regaining Some Lost Ground
DJ
10:14aOil prices extend losses on expected supply increase
RE
09:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Best and worst ETFs of the week: Real Estate on top and Food Commodities at the bottom
TI
09:21aEquinor and SSE Develop Plans for UK Hydrogen Storage Facility
DJ
08:51aOPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022
RE
08:10aBarrick on Course to Achieve 2021 Production Targets -- Commodity Comment
DJ
08:06aFreeport Indonesia cancels Tsingshan copper smelter plans
RE
07:31aCorrection to BlueRock Diamonds Story on July 12
DJ
07:16aBARRICK GOLD  : second-quarter gold output falls 5.4% on maintenance shutdowns
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing
2China's share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows
3YES BANK LIMITED : India's ban on Mastercard to hit banks' card operations, income -sources
4SIEMENS ENERGY AG : Materials, product launch woes batter Siemens Gamesa forecasts
5DAIMLER AG : Oil majors drag European shares lower, Siemens Energy tumbles

HOT NEWS