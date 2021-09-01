Log in
ICE Canada Weekly Outlook: Canola Futures Sliding, But Cash Prices Might Not Follow

09/01/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
WINNIPEG -- If the October soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade falls to 55 U.S. cents per pound, it is likely that canola on the Intercontinental Exchange will drop to around C$850 per metric ton, according to an analyst.

On Sept. 1, the November canola contract closed at C$890.80 per ton, giving up C$10.80 since the start of the week. During the same time, October soyoil gave up 1.59 cents at 58.11 cents per pound.

However, analyst Errol Anderson, of ProMarket Communications in Calgary, said the losses in the canola market may not translate into lower cash prices.

"If the futures are dropping, but the crusher really needs the canola, in that event, the cash prices will be the basis," he said.

After C$850, "Then the next support level is C$825," said Mr. Anderson, noting there has been ongoing weakness in soyoil and the Chicago soy complex in general.

One of the major reasons for the retreat in soy is due to corn, he said. "We also expect that Chinese buying demand this coming year is going to be less aggressive, particularly on corn."

With an increase in planted acres and a bumper crop to be had, China's reliance on corn imports will be reduced, including those from the U.S.

"If the December corn contract angles towards US$5 per bushel, which it feels like it might, it's going to overhang these markets," Mr. Anderson said.

December corn finished Sept. 1 at US$5.2275 per bushel, losing 20 cents over three days.

Source: news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -3.46% 515.5 End-of-day quote.11.62%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.97% 431.5789 Delayed Quote.12.40%
HOT NEWS