Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canada Weekly Outlook: Canola Moving Back in Line With Soybeans

02/02/2022 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts moved higher during the week ended Feb. 2, but lagged the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex to the upside as the spreads between the two markets saw some readjustment.

"If you had bought 100 tons of March canola on Dec. 21 you'd be up about 10 dollars per ton right now," said Ken Ball, of PI Financial in Winnipeg. "If you had bought the equivalent of (soy) oil and meal, you'd be up by over 150 dollars per ton," he added.

The drought and tight supply situation had caused canola to run up relative to soybeans over the past few months. Those concerns are generally factored into the futures, and now soybeans are finding their own strength on the back of South American production concerns and a rally in palm oil, according to Ball.

"It's been a big shift," he said, noting that canola will likely be a little more responsive to moves in the soy complex now that the Canadian oilseed is no longer so overpriced.

March canola moved above both its 20- and 100-day moving averages during the week, but at C$1,022.50 per ton was still about C$15 off its own highs. Meanwhile, March soybeans hit new contract highs every day of the past week.


Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1313 End-of-day quote.11.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 89.28 Delayed Quote.14.62%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.91% 613.4981 Delayed Quote.11.46%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.06% 435.9 End-of-day quote.1.75%
WTI -0.38% 87.991 Delayed Quote.17.27%
Latest news "Commodities"
05:10pICE CANADA WEEKLY OUTLOOK : Canola Moving Back in Line With Soybeans
DJ
04:49pEnergy Up With Oil, Natural Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:41pCanada police warn of guns at Ottawa anti-vaccine mandate trucker protest
RE
03:50pTexas utility provider forecasts high energy demand for storm through Sunday
RE
03:45pCorn Drops as Profit-Taking Sets In -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:41pICE REVIEW : Canola Mostly Higher After Early Losses
DJ
03:39pTwo more consultancies slash forecasts for Brazil's soybean crop
RE
03:29pSoybeans climb on supply worries, corn sinks as ethanol stocks swell
RE
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.35% to Settle at $89.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges higher after OPEC+ keeps to steady supply bump, U.S. stockpiles draw
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1How to invest for inflationary times
2Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Stocks end higher on strong amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economic rep..
5Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..

HOT NEWS