ICE Canada Weekly Outlook : Canola Remains Expensive

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Concerns over the likelihood of a much smaller canola crop that previously anticipated, couple with a very tight supply situation, continued to underpin values this week. In turn that price rationing has kept canola more expensive than other edible oils, according to trader Keith Ferley of RBC Dominion Securities in Winnipeg.

"The market is trying to come to grips with what's the yield and how small the crop is going to be," Ferley commented.

With the drought across the Prairies this year, it's a foregone conclusion this year's canola production will come up short of the 20 million tons initially forecast. More recent estimates pegged the crop at 15 million to 17 million tons, but anecdotal report of poor yields could see a harvest down to 14 million or 13 million, maybe less.

Statistics Canada doesn't issue its survey-based principal field crops report until Aug. 30. That will be followed by the agency's satellite-based report a month later.

"We know we're way overpriced. The problem is we don't have enough eggs in the basket for everybody who wants to have an egg," the trader added.

Some of the reports on the canola harvest Ferley has heard from farmers have included yields of a mere five to six bushels per acre. That's enormously lower than the 32.85 bu/ac. the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the Canadian oilseed in its supply and demand estimates last week.

"My clients say there's no way we're going to average that across Western Canada," Ferley stressed, noting some canola fields have been abandoned while others have been baled -- an otherwise rarity on the Prairies.

He explained that in most years there are Prairie field that churn out upward to 60 to 70 bu/ac., which brings the regional average up to 40 to 45 bu/ac, and that isn't going to happen this year.

Besides the uncertainty of canola yields, Ferley said there hasn't been a lot of farmer selling lately. Historically, the growers forward sell their crops just as they're being planted. With the drought, they're going to be a situation where they have sold more than what they will combine.

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1644ET