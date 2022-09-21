Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canada Weekly Outlook : Canola Seasonal Upturn Possible

09/21/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--ICE Futures canola contracts may soon be due for a seasonal turn higher as harvest pressure subsides and prices should be looking very attractive to end users.

However, uncertain outside influences will still dictate the overall direction.

"The field certainly gets muddied by issues of geopolitics," said MarketsFarm analyst Mike Jubinville, pointing to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as well as world recessionary concerns.

While the canola market has trended lower over the summer, he said he expected farmer deliveries would soon be lightening up with the lows possibly in place for the time being.

"Crush margins are just so extraordinarily profitable for the crushers," said Mr. Jubinville. "I've never seen anything like it."

The crush margin for October delivery reported by ICE Futures came in at C$320 per metric ton above the November contract on Sept. 20, well above average levels and up by over C$100 per ton over the past month.

Higher canola prices in the spring led to some demand destruction and the eventual downturn in the futures in June, but Mr. Jubinville said the situation has corrected itself.

"We are price competitive internationally again," said Mr. Jubinville, noting that China was already thought to be in the market buying Canadian canola with movement to the country likely to pick up over the next few months.

"There's good underlying support to the canola market," Mr. Jubinville said.

He placed chart support in the November contract at C$760 to C$770 per ton, with the close back above C$800 per ton on Sept. 21 a bullish technical signal if the market can hold above that point in subsequent sessions.

"Given crush margins the way they are, and given canola's price relationship to other competing oilseeds, unless the world collapses it seems like there's good support for canola," Mr. Jubinville said.


Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1632ET

Latest news "Commodities"
04:38pStocks gyrate, dollar gains as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
04:33pICE CANADA WEEKLY OUTLOOK : Canola Seasonal Upturn Possible
DJ
04:27pMexico sues former state power utility executives over Texas gas deal
RE
04:27pBIDEN ON RATIFICATION OF KIGALI CLIMATE AMENDMENT : The senate d…
RE
04:26pBIDEN ON RATIFICATION OF KIGALI CLIMATE AMENDMENT : U.s. back at…
RE
03:56pStocks gyrate, dollar gains as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
03:49pIaea says work is under way to repair damaged cables of zaporizh…
RE
03:48pIaea says zaporizhzhia plant's five other reactors were not affe…
RE
03:48pIaea says emergency generators were no longer needed after opera…
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.518% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Russian President Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation'
3Analyst recommendations: Fedex, Flutter, Nike, Reckitt, Estee Lauder...
4Stocks sink, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats amp up Fed jitters
5Fed forecasts may show fraying faith in soft landing

HOT NEWS