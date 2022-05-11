ICE Canada Weekly Outlook : Prairie Conditions a Challenge for Canola

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Wet conditions throughout much of the eastern half of the Canadian Prairies continued to delay spring planting this week. Meanwhile, the western half of the region remained mired in drought, and in need of rain to help recently seeded crops get off to a good start.

"Get it in the ground and get some rain out west, [canola prices] will come down pretty good," commented Jamie Wilton, trader for RJ O'Brien in Winnipeg, as he spoke about when seeding does get fully underway.

Seeding progress has been quite slow so far this spring, according to the crop reports from the Prairie provinces. Most recently, Manitoba reported that less than one per cent of all of its crops have been planted, due to soggy conditions. Last week, Saskatchewan pegged its spring seeding at about 1% province-wide, with canola at zero.

Alberta was a different story, with its southern region at 36.5% planted, including canola at 12.4%. Elsewhere in the province, the pace of seeding crawled along, especially when it came to canola. The central and northeast of the province were both at 0.2%, while the northwest and Peace River regions were at zero.

Wilton noted there has been a lack of new demand for canola, which also weighed on values. At one point of trading on May 11, there was ample support from sharp upticks in global crude oil prices and increases in the Chicago soy complex, but canola fended off the spillover. Only later did gains take root, finishing in the double digits.

