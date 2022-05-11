Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canada Weekly Outlook : Prairie Conditions a Challenge for Canola

05/11/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Wet conditions throughout much of the eastern half of the Canadian Prairies continued to delay spring planting this week. Meanwhile, the western half of the region remained mired in drought, and in need of rain to help recently seeded crops get off to a good start.

"Get it in the ground and get some rain out west, [canola prices] will come down pretty good," commented Jamie Wilton, trader for RJ O'Brien in Winnipeg, as he spoke about when seeding does get fully underway.

Seeding progress has been quite slow so far this spring, according to the crop reports from the Prairie provinces. Most recently, Manitoba reported that less than one per cent of all of its crops have been planted, due to soggy conditions. Last week, Saskatchewan pegged its spring seeding at about 1% province-wide, with canola at zero.

Alberta was a different story, with its southern region at 36.5% planted, including canola at 12.4%. Elsewhere in the province, the pace of seeding crawled along, especially when it came to canola. The central and northeast of the province were both at 0.2%, while the northwest and Peace River regions were at zero.

Wilton noted there has been a lack of new demand for canola, which also weighed on values. At one point of trading on May 11, there was ample support from sharp upticks in global crude oil prices and increases in the Chicago soy complex, but canola fended off the spillover. Only later did gains take root, finishing in the double digits.


Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1739ET

Latest news "Commodities"
05:40pICE CANADA WEEKLY OUTLOOK : Prairie Conditions a Challenge for Canola
DJ
05:23pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs drop to January lows on U.S. demand worries
RE
04:58pTotal, Duke win leases at U.S. offshore wind auction
RE
04:53pShares churn, close down; yields fall after U.S. inflation data
RE
04:40pCanada's Trans Mountain secured C$10 bln in financing to cover construction costs
RE
04:26pEnergy Up with Oil Futures on Hopes China's Covid Outbreak Easing -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:09pMore oil production would hurt shareholders, Occidental CEO says
RE
04:09pSupply worries, weather spur rally in crop prices ahead of U.S. report
RE
03:51pShares turn red in volatile session, yields fall after U.S. inflation data
RE
03:38pEnvironmental groups sue Canada over Bay du Nord oil project approval
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to..

HOT NEWS