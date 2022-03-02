Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canada Weekly Outlook: Sharp Canola Declines Coming, Analyst Says

03/02/2022 | 04:55pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Sharp increases in canola and other commodities were said to be coming to an end, according to analyst Errol Anderson of ProMarket Communications in Calgary, Alberta. Concerns stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked the huge gains, but there's very likely a good amount of volatility ahead.

"The market is being really driven by emotions and that just can't hold," Anderson stated. "Once that emotion settles down, the price will settle down."

Ukraine and Russia are highly reliant on their Black Sea ports to ship their exports. Russian forces have reportedly captured or were besieging several of Ukraine's ports, while international economic sanctions have bitten into Russia's outbound shipments. A number of countries were said to be turning to the European Union and North America in hopes of filling any gaps in their import needs.

Anderson suggested that the market could see a number of limit down days, in a similar manner to the limit up days experienced during the first part of the week of Feb. 28. for some commodities, such as wheat and soybeans.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine continued to meet in hope of reaching a cease-fire agreement. However, the chances for such were said to be very slim despite the fighting dragging on.

"These markets are highly overbought due to the war premium that's going into wheat and crude oil. We got a speculative buying surge that won't last," Anderson explained.

He forecast a "heavy week of volatility ahead" with prices for all grains and oilseeds.

To that end, Anderson said ProMarket was advising their clients to avoid buying the futures and going with put options instead.

"At least that way your only risk is the put premium," he noted.


Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1654ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.19% 114.29 Delayed Quote.26.01%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 6.95% 606.1601 Delayed Quote.37.50%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.60% 660.2475 Delayed Quote.26.19%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.11% 464.5 End-of-day quote.10.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.72% 103.3505 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI 4.64% 111.35 Delayed Quote.27.28%
