ICE Canada Weekly Outlook: South America in Focus

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts held relatively rangebound during the week ended Dec. 14, looking for some direction to push values one way or the other.

"We're just watching South American weather now," said Jamie Wilton, commodities futures specialist with RJ O'Brien in Winnipeg, pointing to the drought in Argentina and the relatively favorable conditions for soybeans in Brazil.

From a chart standpoint, the March contract has been stuck in a range between roughly C$800 to C$900 per tonne for the past six months and Mr. Wilton expected that sideways pattern would continue barring an outside catalyst.

"If you run (futures prices) up to far, you run into a demand hole," said Mr. Wilton, adding "if it goes down to low you get new demand."

In addition to any surprises in South American weather that could shake up the markets, Mr. Wilton said news out of the Ukraine/Russia conflict was also being followed closely.

China's shifting COVID-19 measures and the potential influence on demand from the country could be another factor to watch.

