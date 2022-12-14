Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canada Weekly Outlook: South America in Focus

12/14/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts held relatively rangebound during the week ended Dec. 14, looking for some direction to push values one way or the other.

"We're just watching South American weather now," said Jamie Wilton, commodities futures specialist with RJ O'Brien in Winnipeg, pointing to the drought in Argentina and the relatively favorable conditions for soybeans in Brazil.

From a chart standpoint, the March contract has been stuck in a range between roughly C$800 to C$900 per tonne for the past six months and Mr. Wilton expected that sideways pattern would continue barring an outside catalyst.

"If you run (futures prices) up to far, you run into a demand hole," said Mr. Wilton, adding "if it goes down to low you get new demand."

In addition to any surprises in South American weather that could shake up the markets, Mr. Wilton said news out of the Ukraine/Russia conflict was also being followed closely.

China's shifting COVID-19 measures and the potential influence on demand from the country could be another factor to watch.


Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1601ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.38% 183.2427 Delayed Quote.54.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.30% 5.6434 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.03% 589.5776 Real-time Quote.9.43%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.38% 450 End-of-day quote.8.89%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 172.05 Delayed Quote.66.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.45% 64.747 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
Latest news "Commodities"
04:02pICE Canada Weekly Outlook: South America in Focus
DJ
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.539% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.503% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.245% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Mixed in Choppy Trade, Spillover Selling From Chicago
DJ
03:26pU.S. corn, wheat futures ease; soybeans firm
RE
03:24pCorn Slips as Fund Interest Wanes -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:15pSpot gold reverses course, up 0.1%…
RE
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.50% to Settle at $82.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pWall Street lukewarm on Fed's slower rate hike
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam
3TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision
5EU agrees EUR20 billion boost for energy funding to quit Russian gas

HOT NEWS