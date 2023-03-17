WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market returned to the red Friday morning after ending a 10-day slide Thursday.

Chicago soyoil was down, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Crude oil also was lower as it is on track for its worst week this year due to multiple banking crises.

The Canadian dollar was steady compared with Thursday's close.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:44 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change May 745.30 dn 10.50 Jul. 740.40 dn 11.70 Nov. 723.00 dn 11.70 Jan. 727.30 dn 11.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1017ET