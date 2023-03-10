WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE canola futures were falling back by double-digits at midsession Friday, as the selloff in the oilseed markets continued.

"The bears are coming out in full force, and this is snowballing to the downside," a trader stated, noting there is a good amount of fund selling and the technicals are weak.

"Producers should be selling and not sitting on their hands," the trader warned, stressing there will very likely be additional weakness in canola for the time being.

"We've seen these breaks over the past couple of years. They [drop] in C$100 a ton moves," the trader added.

Along with declines in the Chicago soy complex and European rapeseed, there were major losses in Malaysian palm oil. This was despite modest upticks in global crude oil prices spilling over into the vegetable oils.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported producer deliveries of canola were up about 47% at 432,100 tons for the week ended March 5. Canola exports rose more than 15% on the week at 224,300 tons, but domestic usage was down almost the same percentage at 168,700 tons.

The Canadian dollar slightly higher Friday with the loonie at 72.61 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of 72.52 U.S. cents.

About 27,900 canola contracts were traded as of 11:43 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:43 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change May 771.60 dn 20.70 Jul 768.60 dn 20.00 Nov 748.30 dn 15.00 Jan 752.90 dn 15.20

