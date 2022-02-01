Log in
News: Latest News
ICE Canola Climbing Higher With Soy Complex

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Tuesday, recovering from earlier losses as gains in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided support.

Soybeans climbed to fresh contract highs on the back of production worries out of South America. Soyoil was also up on the day, but slightly off its own highs. The Malaysian palm oil market was closed for the Lunar New Year.

Chart-based positioning was a feature, as fund traders continue to roll out of the nearby March contract.

Ongoing concerns over tight old crop supplies remained supportive for canola as well, although demand is being rationed at current price levels.

About 13,500 canola contracts traded as of 11:49 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:49 EST: 

 
             Price       Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,025.00    up 11.80 
   May       1,012.40    up 10.40 
   Jul       986.20      up 10.00 
   Nov       844.20      up 7.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1231ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1234 End-of-day quote.11.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 89.28 Delayed Quote.16.77%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 2.39% 606.848 Delayed Quote.9.76%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.80% 418.6 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
WTI -0.06% 88.326 Delayed Quote.16.44%
