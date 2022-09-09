Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Consolidates After Recent Losses

09/09/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was holding onto small gains at midday Friday, seeing some consolidation to end the week after posting large losses in recent sessions.

Gains in the Chicago soy complex contributed to the firmer tone in canola, although European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were both lower on the day.

Seasonal harvest pressure and relatively favourable Prairie weather continued to overhang the market, tempering any advances.

The Canadian dollar was stronger at midday, which also put some pressure on canola.

About 15,300 canola contracts traded as of 11:44 EDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:44 EDT: 
 
Canola      Nov         772.00          up 2.20 
            Jan         780.00          up 2.40 
            Mar         787.10          up 2.80 
            May         788.90          up 2.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1209ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.77% 0.89164 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.26% 1.51103 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.50% 109.42 Delayed Quote.20.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.43% 0.73729 Delayed Quote.3.07%
CRUDE PALM OIL -2.79% 808.75 End-of-day quote.-24.72%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.04% 1.309 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.36% 92.69 Delayed Quote.12.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.27% 0.79611 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.35% 1.30361 Delayed Quote.3.92%
WTI 4.65% 86.977 Delayed Quote.10.12%
