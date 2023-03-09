WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Thursday morning, seeing a continuation of its downtrend of the past week.

Chart-based speculative selling was a feature as the most-active May contract nears the psychological C$800 per ton level.

Losses in European rapeseed futures also weighed on values, although Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were both firmer Thursday.

The Canadian dollar was showing some modest strength, after falling sharply relative to its U.S. counterpart earlier in the week.

About 8,600 canola contracts had traded as of 9:46 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:46 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change May 803.70 dn 4.40 Jul 799.20 dn 5.20 Nov 773.50 dn 6.30 Jan 778.20 dn 6.50

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

