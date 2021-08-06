Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Continues Higher Friday Morning

08/06/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday morning, as ongoing concerns over the size of this year's Canadian crop kept prices well supported.

Gains in Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and a softer tone in the Canadian dollar were also supportive. However, soyoil was holding near unchanged.

The November contract moved back above the 20-day moving average, encouraging some additional speculative buying interest.

Forecasts call for more moderate temperatures and widespread precipitation across much of Western Canada over the next week before a return to hot and dry conditions.

About 1,900 canola contracts had traded as of 9:48 ET. 

 
 
 
     Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:48 ET: 
 
 
 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            Nov     886.10     up  6.70 
 
                  Jan     871.30     up  7.00 
 
                  Mar     855.60     up  7.40 
 
                  May     835.70     up  6.90

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1015ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:31aOil steady, but set for big weekly loss on demand worries
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : White Gold platinum performance woes continue
TI
10:16aICE Canola Continues Higher Friday Morning
DJ
09:30aGold slides almost 2% as strong jobs data bolsters Fed taper bets
RE
09:28aS.Africa's AngloGold shares slide as pandemic hits earnings
RE
08:12aChina Moly to spend $2.5 billion to double copper, cobalt output at Congo mine
RE
07:58aGazprom Says Fire at Gas Plant Caused Temporary Disruption
DJ
07:28aSphere 3D in Bitcoin Mining Agreements With Hertford Advisors
DJ
07:26aPRESS RELEASE : African Energy Chamber: Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ Ayuk)
DJ
04:21aGRAPHIC : China's gasoline, jet fuel use to hit record in 2021 despite COVID cloud
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : CEO describes "horrible week for us" on U.S. DOJ probe
4Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
5U.S. reports robust job growth, strong wage gains

HOT NEWS