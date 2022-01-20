Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Continues Higher at Midday

01/20/2022 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Thursday, seeing some follow-through speculative buying after Wednesday's corrective bounce.

A rally in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex provided spillover support for canola, with strength in crude oil and uncertain South American production prospects behind some of the buying interest there. Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures were also higher.

Canada's tight supply situation and ideas that the recent selloff was overdone contributed to the gains in canola.

However, a firmer tone in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values.

About 14,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:34 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:34 EST: 

 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            Mar   1,020.50    up 19.80 
 
                  May   1,003.90    up 22.90 
 
                  Jul     966.00    up 20.20 
 
                  Nov     816.30    up 11.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1204ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.31% 0.90542 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.17% 1.7001 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.20% 91.559 Delayed Quote.0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.43% 0.7349 Delayed Quote.1.69%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1209.5 End-of-day quote.7.85%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.48% 1.41266 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.32% 88.84 Delayed Quote.13.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.18% 0.84641 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.15% 473.3639 Delayed Quote.14.08%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.43% 1.2461 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
WTI 1.59% 86.347 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:15pBRITAIN BRACES FOR BIG RISE IN FUEL POVERTY : Kemp
RE
12:05pICE Canola Continues Higher at Midday
DJ
12:02pWall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
RE
11:59aU.S. soy rallies to highest since June; corn firm but wheat weak
RE
11:53aWall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
RE
11:52aFirst U.S. crude stockbuild since Nov, gasoline inventories hit 11-mth high - EIA
RE
11:39aMexico power bill in U.S. sights as top energy official meets Lopez Obrador
RE
11:39aU.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise
DJ
11:17aCanada's oil and gas spending expected to rise 22% in 2022 -industry body
RE
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Possible higher copper demand in China could boost related ETFs
TI
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Wall Street rallies as bond sell-off pauses, oil gains
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
4Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling
5PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS