WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was continuing its recent decline at midday Wednesday with mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

While Chicago soyoil was higher, both European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were down. Crude oil was taking a step back despite large draws from U.S. stockpiles.

One trader said that weakness from European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil overnight was spilling over into canola prices.

The Canadian dollar was down nearly one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

Nearly 21,794 canola contracts were traded as of 10:30 a.m. CDT. 

 
                 Price    Change 
Canola      May  771.50  dn 5.80 
            Jul  752.10  dn 7.60 
            Nov  721.30  dn 8.80 
            Jan  725.30  dn 8.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada


04-05-23