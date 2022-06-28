Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Continues Upward Tuesday Morning

06/28/2022 | 10:15am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Tuesday morning, continuing to correct off the nearby lows hit the previous week on ideas the selloff was overdone.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, with gains in crude oil lending support to the vegetable oil markets.

Positioning ahead of looming acreage reports was a feature. The United States Department of Agriculture releases its latest planting estimates on June 30, with Statistics Canada set to follow up with its own acreage numbers on July 5. The Canada Day and Independence Day holidays in between the two reports could also result in some volatility as participants move to the sidelines.

A lack of significant weather concerns across the Prairies tempered the upside.

About 5,200 canola contracts had traded as of 9:42 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:42 EDT: 

 
                Price     Change

Canola 

   Jul          913.80    up 12.70 
   Nov          901.00    up 11.60 
   Jan          906.70    up 11.10 
   Mar          912.90    up 10.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1014ET

HOT NEWS