Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Correcting Higher at Midday

03/24/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Thursday, taking back some of Wednesday's losses.

Canola hit contract highs on Wednesday before crashing in a profit-taking correction. While overbought sentiment contributed to the selloff, a trader noted that the correction was also likely overdone--which contributed to Thursday's move back higher.

The gains in canola came despite losses in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil, as the spreads between the commodities saw some rebalancing.

The Canadian dollar was firmer at midday, tempering the upside in canola.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a key driver of the grains and oilseeds, with spring seeded crop acreage expected to be down sharply according to the latest reports out of the country.

About 8,300 canola contracts traded as of 10:49 a.m. CDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 10:49 a.m. CDT: 

 
 
 
                          Price      Change 
Canola            May   1,142.00    up  5.30 
                  Jul   1,112.90    up  5.10 
                  Nov     947.60    up  9.60 
                  Jan     945.10    up  6.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1219ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.05% 0.94126 Delayed Quote.2.45%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.29% 1.65349 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.16% 0.74221 Delayed Quote.2.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.16% 0.74221 Delayed Quote.2.81%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.21% 1.37936 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.45% 0.87212 Delayed Quote.1.40%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.19% 1.25385 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:44pIndian Oil to raise petrol, diesel prices from Friday
RE
12:38pOPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say
RE
12:31pGLOBAL DIESEL SHORTAGE PUSHES OIL PRICES HIGHER : Kemp
RE
12:26pEgypt in talks with Argentina, India and U.S. on wheat imports
RE
12:23pU.S. wheat, corn, soy fall as Ukraine-Russia fighting enters second month
RE
12:20pRussia demand for rouble payments would breach contract, Italy says
RE
12:20pICE Canola Correcting Higher at Midday
DJ
12:14pRussia wants gas payments in roubles. Will buyers make the switch?
RE
12:14pToronto Stocks Edge Higher; Barrick Gold Rises on Skeena Resources Stake Sale
DJ
12:08pConocophillips looking to sell assets in anadarko, stack and sco…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..
4Analyst recommendations: BAT, Hyatt Hotels, IAG, Oxy, Schnitzer...
5Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

HOT NEWS