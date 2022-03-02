Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Correcting Lower

03/02/2022 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ICE Futures canola market was posting small losses Wednesday morning, seeing a modest correction after rallying sharply earlier in the week.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains at the forefront of the agricultural markets, with the shifting sentiment on the situation likely to lead to wide price swings. The Chicago Board of Trade soy complex was softer in early activity, but the grains were all higher.

The Canadian dollar was stronger Wednesday morning, putting additional pressure on the canola market ahead of an expected rate hike from the Bank of Canada.

Tight old crop supplies remain a supportive background influence in the canola market, although end users are starting to turn their attention to the new crop.

About 3,900 canola contracts had traded as of 9:42 ET. 

 
     Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:42 ET: 
 
 
 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            May   1,075.50     dn  4.40 
 
                  Jul   1,045.60     dn  4.20 
 
                  Nov     887.40     dn  3.80 
 
                  Jan     887.40     dn  3.90

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1006ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.24% 0.92171 Delayed Quote.0.32%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.27% 1.6923 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.77% 90.946 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.56% 0.72564 Delayed Quote.0.38%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.64% 1.40773 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.26% 0.85895 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.26% 1.26906 Delayed Quote.0.26%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:20aExclusive-Chinese, Brazilian, UAE suitors eye Castlelake renewable unit Ibitu, sources say
RE
10:12aToyota to suspend Russian plant owing to parts supply problems -Asahi
RE
10:06aICE Canola Correcting Lower
DJ
10:05aCorrection to Sibanye-Stillwater Article
DJ
10:03aCoffee traders seeking advance payment in new deals with Russia
RE
09:56aChina buys U.S. soybeans on good profits, despite peak Brazil export season
RE
09:49aSibanye-Stillwater Metal Reserves Dropped in 2021
DJ
09:48aTSX gains as energy stocks track oil price surge; BoC meet in focus
RE
09:37aU.S. says sanctions on Russian energy 'on the table'
RE
09:37aRussia can still send oil and gas to Britain despite port ban
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
3Ericsson slides after DoJ warns of deal breach over Iraq probe
4WRAPUP 3-Boeing, Exxon, Apple join Western firms spurning Russia over U..
5Just Eat Takeaway.com posts 2021 loss; might surrender majority in Grub..

HOT NEWS