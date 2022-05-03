Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Canola Down With Follow-Through Selling

05/03/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts were weaker at midday Tuesday, seeing some follow-through selling after Monday's sharp declines.

The nearby July contract had moved higher in sympathy with Chicago Board of Trade soyoil earlier in the day, but soyoil backed away from its session highs to post only small gains and canola turned lower.

Monday's losses were bearish from a chart standpoint, as prices tested the key 20-day moving average. The new crop November contract was holding right around that point at midday Monday, while July was nearly C$20 per ton below the former support level.

Statistics Canada is set to release a report on stocks in the country as of March 31 on Friday. The data should give a clearer picture of usage-to-date.

Wet conditions in the eastern Prairies remained supportive, as seeding will likely be delayed in the region. Meanwhile, seeding is underway in Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan, but the lack of moisture was being watched closely.

About 13,300 canola contracts traded as of 11:35 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:35 EDT: 

                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            Jul   1,130.70    dn 12.10 
 
                  Nov   1,046.90    dn 17.10 
 
                  Jan   1,051.10    dn 16.40 
 
                  Mar   1,064.50    dn  0.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1214ET

Latest news "Commodities"
12:29pMosaic Expects Tight Agricultural Market Well Beyond 2022 - Conf Call
RE
12:29pMosaic sees gap of two million tonnes of russia potash exports a…
RE
12:25pMakers of Dawn dish soap, Heinz ketchup, Clorox boost defenses against store brand rivals
RE
12:23pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:15pBrazil commodities sales to Arab nations soar as importers stock up on food
RE
12:15pICE Canola Down With Follow-Through Selling
DJ
12:08pMarathon Petroleum Says Working To Maximize Production Across System
RE
12:08pMarathon petroleum says turnaround schedule in q2 to allow compa…
RE
12:06pMarathon petroleum says expect continued volatility in 2022 with…
RE
12:02pMosaic co expects it will take two to four years for potash defi…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..

HOT NEWS