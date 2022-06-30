Log in
ICE Canola Down in Choppy Trade Ahead of Key U.S. Reports

06/30/2022 | 10:07am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly lower Thursday morning, although activity was thin and choppy as participants await a number of reports out of the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to release updated acreage and quarterly stocks data at 12:00 EDT, with any surprises in the reports likely to dictate the direction of the grains and oilseeds ahead of the close.

Soybeans and soyoil at the Chicago Board of Trade were lower at the start of the day session after moving higher overnight. Malaysian palm oil was also mostly lower, while European rapeseed futures were stronger.

Canadian markets will be closed Friday for Canada Day, while the U.S. celebrates Independence Day on Monday.

Positioning ahead of the weekend and possibility of shifting weather forecasts before trade resumes next week was another feature.

About 3,000 canola contracts had traded as of 9:39 EDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:39 EDT: 
 
Canola      Jul         928.90          up 29.80 
            Nov         880.10          dn 12.00 
            Jan         885.60          dn 13.70 
            Mar         889.70          dn 16.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1006ET

