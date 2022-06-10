ICE Canola Drops With Pre-Weekend Profit-Taking

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Friday as chart-based profit-taking ahead of the weekend weighed on values.

Losses in Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil added to the selling pressure, with expectations for increasing palm oil exports out of Indonesia behind some of the weakness in the global vegetable oil markets.

Dry areas of southern Alberta and western Saskatchewan are forecast to see some much-needed rain over the next few days.

Manitoba could also see some showers, which would cause further seeding delays to the already-late crop in the province.

The Canadian dollar was weaker, providing some underlying support.

About 20,611 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 22,406 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 12,212 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola

Jul 1,104.10 dn 14.90

Nov 1,044.20 dn 16.90

Jan 1,050.50 dn 15.20

Mar 1,051.50 dn 16.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume

Jul/Nov 68.30 over to 59.00 over 1,855

Jul/Jan 62.90 over to 54.00 over 58 Jul/Mar 59.10 over to 54.40 over 17 Jul/May 57.30 over to 55.20 over 200 Nov/Jan 4.00 under to 6.40 under 2,801 Nov/Mar 5.30 under to 8.90 under 70 Nov/Nov 145.00 over 8 Jan/Mar 0.50 under to 4.00 under 889 Mar/May 0.60 over to 2.70 under 208

