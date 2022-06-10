Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Drops With Pre-Weekend Profit-Taking

06/10/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Friday as chart-based profit-taking ahead of the weekend weighed on values.

Losses in Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil added to the selling pressure, with expectations for increasing palm oil exports out of Indonesia behind some of the weakness in the global vegetable oil markets.

Dry areas of southern Alberta and western Saskatchewan are forecast to see some much-needed rain over the next few days.

Manitoba could also see some showers, which would cause further seeding delays to the already-late crop in the province.

The Canadian dollar was weaker, providing some underlying support.

About 20,611 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 22,406 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 12,212 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola

Jul 1,104.10 dn 14.90

Nov 1,044.20 dn 16.90

Jan 1,050.50 dn 15.20

Mar 1,051.50 dn 16.90


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                     Volume

Jul/Nov 68.30 over to 59.00 over 1,855 

   Jul/Jan  62.90 over to 54.00 over     58 
   Jul/Mar  59.10 over to 54.40 over     17 
   Jul/May  57.30 over to 55.20 over    200 
   Nov/Jan   4.00 under to 6.40 under 2,801 
   Nov/Mar   5.30 under to 8.90 under    70 
   Nov/Nov 145.00 over                    8 
   Jan/Mar   0.50 under to 4.00 under   889 
   Mar/May   0.60 over to 2.70 under    208

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1548ET

