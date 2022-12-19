Advanced search
ICE Canola Extends Slide; Little Direction in Other Oils

12/19/2022 | 11:59am EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market extended its slide, despite little direction in crude and vegetable oils.

One expert said the overall weakness in canola prices is likely due to lower trade numbers as markets wind down before the holiday season.

Chicago soyoil was fractionally higher and Malaysian palm oil was also higher, while European rapeseed was mostly lower. Crude oil was treading in positive territory, affected by higher interest rates in central banks and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China.

The Canadian dollar gained less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.

Nearly 13,820 canola contracts traded as of 10:21 a.m. ET. 

 
         Price       Change 
Canola   Jan 847.50  dn 15.80 
         Mar 843.30  dn 13.70 
         May 840.90  dn 11.30 
         Jul 837.50  dn 8.90

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1158ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.04% 0.91559 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
BRENT OIL 0.59% 79.97 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.10% 1.6628 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.59% 100.329 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.12% 0.68184 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.7322 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.07% 1.44982 Delayed Quote.0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.34% 0.86918 Delayed Quote.1.14%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.08% 416.2555 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.31% 1.36458 Delayed Quote.8.45%
WTI 1.82% 75.701 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
HOT NEWS