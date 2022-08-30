Log in
ICE Canola Falls With Crude Oil

08/30/2022 | 10:14am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market continued to take a plunge Tuesday morning due to spillover from falling crude oil prices.

The Prairies were expected to see sunny skies over the next few days with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in Alberta and Saskatchewan. In Calgary and Edmonton, heat warnings were in effect.

Crude oil dropped after Iraq said that violent clashes inside the country will not affect exports. On Monday, prices jumped due to production outages in Libya. Falling prices spilled over into Chicago soyoil, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. The Canadian dollar was slightly lower, down one-tenth of a United States cent.

About 8,200 canola contracts were traded as of 8:47 a.m. CDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:47: 
 
    Nov         824.90          dn 13.60 
    Jan         831.80          dn 14.00 
    Mar         836.40          dn 15.10 
    May         837.80          dn 15.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1013ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.89899 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.02% 1.524 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.52% 106.046 Delayed Quote.16.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.15% 0.74427 Delayed Quote.2.77%
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.03% 921.5 End-of-day quote.-16.60%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.54% 1.30874 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.38% 100.08 Delayed Quote.29.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.24% 0.80255 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.83% 511.3448 Real-time Quote.28.99%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.74% 1.31023 Delayed Quote.3.39%
WTI -4.29% 92.526 Delayed Quote.28.55%
