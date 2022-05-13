ICE Canola Finishes Higher in Low Volume on Spillover From Chicago, Europe

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed stronger Friday after getting off to a shaky start earlier in the session.

While low volumes of activity accounted for the immediate swing upward in canola, strong spillover from the Chicago soy complex and European rapeseed pushed the Canadian oilseed even higher.

Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil saw small advances in most of its contracts. Significant upticks in global crude-oil prices added to the rise in edible oils.

Spring planting will be further delayed across much of the very soggy eastern Prairies, with more rain forecast for the weekend.

Rain is also forecast to fall on the drought-stricken western Prairies, which should give a boost to planted crops and spur on the seeding of those yet to go into the ground.

The Canadian dollar was stronger at mid-afternoon at 77.23 U.S. cents compared to Thursday's close of 76.69.

There were 20,552 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 12,825 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 9,806 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change

Canola

Jul 1,181.00 up 29.00

Nov 1,099.60 up 11.70

Jan 1,102.90 up 12.10

Mar 1,100.10 up 11.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume

Jul/Nov 82.40 over to 62.40 over 3,977

Jul/Jan 74.80 over to 62.50 over 45 Nov/Jan 2.90 under to 3.60 under 758 Nov/Nov 145.90 over to 140.00 over 12 Jan/Mar 4.10 over to 1.70 over 64 Mar/May 14.00 over to 13.50 over 21 May/Jul 14.00 over to 13.50 over 26

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1534ET