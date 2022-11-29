Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Futures Book Double-Digit Gains

11/29/2022 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were on the rise Tuesday morning, continuing from overnight gains.

Support came from increases in Chicago soybeans and soyoil, as well as Malaysian palm oil. However, there were declines in European rapeseed and Chicago soymeal which tempered further increases.

Global crude oil prices were pushing higher with the spillover finding its way into vegetable oils.

Canola values continued to be underpinned by massive crush margins, which have hit new historic highs. The United States Commodity Futures Commission (CFTC) reported that the net managed short position for ICE canola futures was 3,879 contracts as of Nov. 22. That made for 19,328 long and 22,207 short on a combination of long-liquidation and new shorts being added.

The Canadian dollar was weaker on Tuesday morning. The loonie slid to 73.77 U.S. cents compared with Monday's close of 74.33.

About 7,000 contracts had traded as of 9:37 ET.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:37 ET: 

                    Price    Change 
Canola      Jan    839.00  up 21.20 
            Mar    838.10  up 20.70 
            May    841.30  up 19.40 
            Jul    846.00  up 18.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1019ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 1.58% 0.91156 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
BRENT OIL 3.26% 85.9 Delayed Quote.7.57%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.80% 1.62642 Delayed Quote.-5.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.73% 102.066 Delayed Quote.14.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.24% 0.70175 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.44% 0.73806 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.62% 1.40427 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 1.36% 0.84293 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.59% 430.4504 Real-time Quote.1.42%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.22% 579.8505 Real-time Quote.7.24%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.03% 413 End-of-day quote.-0.70%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.41% 1.35481 Delayed Quote.6.14%
WTI 3.65% 79.278 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:40aU.S. Consumer Confidence Declined in November to Four-Month Low
DJ
10:32aTrending: Nestle Upgrades 2022 Sales Target, Outlines 2025 Ambitions
DJ
10:31aChile truckers end strike threatening mining supplies after agreement
RE
10:28aTrending: ConocoPhillips, QatarEnergy in German LNG Supply Deal
DJ
10:20aMexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
RE
10:20aMexican president says if no deal is reached, there are dispute…
RE
10:19aMexican president says wants health authorities in both countri…
RE
10:19aICE Canola Futures Book Double-Digit Gains
DJ
10:17aMexican president says our position is not closed off…
RE
10:15aMexican president says we're going to see if we can reach a deal…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Boohoo, Darden, IMI...

HOT NEWS