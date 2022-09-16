Advanced search
ICE Canola Futures Continue Lower in Pre-Weekend Trade

09/16/2022 | 10:16am EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Friday morning, although activity was choppy as traders adjusted positions ahead of the weekend.

Seasonal harvest pressure remained a bearish influence, with chart signals also pointed lower for canola. Losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures also spilled over to weigh on the Canadian oilseed.

Chicago Board of Trade soyoil was still holding onto small gains, providing some support, but was well off its overnight highs as the North American session got underway.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar provided some support. The currency has lost nearly two cents relative to its United States counterpart over the past week, boosting crush margins and making exports more attractive to international buyers.

About 8,500 canola contracts had traded as of 9:42 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:42 EDT: 

Canola      Nov  785.00  dn 3.40 
            Jan  792.40  dn 4.00 
            Mar  798.60  dn 4.60 
            May  800.30  dn 4.30

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.46% 0.88979 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.07% 1.51583 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.48% 107.686 Delayed Quote.19.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.21% 0.72446 Delayed Quote.1.31%
CRUDE PALM OIL -1.90% 837.75 End-of-day quote.-22.73%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.32% 1.32731 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.77% 92 Delayed Quote.21.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.54% 0.79308 Delayed Quote.-8.36%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.17% 1.32721 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WTI 1.38% 86.017 Delayed Quote.12.28%
HOT NEWS