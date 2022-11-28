Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Futures, Crude Oil Lower

11/28/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly weaker at midday Monday to go along with declines in crude oil prices.

One trader commented that macroeconomic events are influencing the behaviours of canola buyers.

"We're kind of looking at outside influences, [such as] civil unrest in China. They're also looking at crude oil as well," the trader said. "There's a risk-off sentiment in the canola market due to these macro factors...Traders are keeping their hands in their pockets and they're not making this market go either way."

Chicago soyoil was only fractionally higher, while European rapeseed was mostly lower. Crude oil was trading less than a United States dollar per barrel lower. Malaysian palm oil was not traded on Monday.

The Canadian dollar was trading more than three-tenths of a U.S. cent lower.

Nearly 26,000 canola contracts were traded as of 10:37 CST. 

 
                   Price   Change 
Canola      Jan   807.30  dn 5.60 
            Mar   806.10  up 0.50 
            May   807.90  dn 1.40 
            Jul   814.20  dn 0.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1218ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.15% 0.89842 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
BRENT OIL 1.30% 84.45 Delayed Quote.7.57%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.14% 1.61418 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.53% 103.359 Delayed Quote.14.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.16% 0.7052 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.74467 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
CST GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 2.06 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.28% 1.39392 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.13% 0.83225 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.30% 423.5447 Real-time Quote.1.42%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.13% 1.3427 Delayed Quote.5.84%
WTI 2.13% 77.629 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:45pIndia purchased 40% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in Nov. -Refinitiv data, traders
RE
12:36pAterian discovers copper mineralisation at newly acquired project
AN
12:34pLME says it had regulatory obligation to cancel nickel trades in March - court documents
RE
12:26pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; E3 Lithium Rises on C$27 Million Canadian Government Investment
DJ
12:23pShell to Buy Danish Renewable Natural Gas Producer Nature Energy for EUR1.9 Billion
DJ
12:21pCommodities overview: the platinum market will be in deficit in 2023
MS
12:19pICE Canola Futures, Crude Oil Lower
DJ
11:57aU.S. Grain Export Inspections Dip
DJ
11:42aRare China protests roil global commodities markets
RE
11:41aWheat tumbles to 3-month low in broad sell-off over China COVID protests
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise
5Take Five: Everything to play for

HOT NEWS