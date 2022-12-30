Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
News 

ICE Canola Futures Dip Under Pressure From Weaker Soyoil

12/30/2022 | 12:02pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE canola futures turned lower at mid-session Friday, the last day of trading for 2022.

"It's weird year-end trade," an analyst commented.

The North American grain markets will be closed Monday to mark the New Year with no overnight session. Trading is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Canola was receiving support from strong upticks in Chicago soybeans and soymeal. Spillover also was coming from more modest increases in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. However, sharp declines in Chicago soyoil weighed on values.

Global crude oil prices managed to turn around from earlier losses, but they have given up a good portion of their gains.

Nevertheless crude was still providing support to vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar was slightly higher Friday with the loonie at 73.84 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of 73.76 U.S. cents.

About 8,350 canola contracts were traded as of 11:28 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:28 a.m. ET: 

   Canola     Price     Change 
 
      Mar     871.50    dn 3.60 
      May     869.60    dn 2.70 
      Jul     869.10    dn 1.60 
      Nov     837.10    dn 0.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1201ET

