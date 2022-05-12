Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Futures Down Sharply Thursday Morning

05/12/2022 | 10:25am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Thursday morning, posting sharp losses as declines in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil spilled over to weigh on values.

European rapeseed futures were also down in overnight activity, although palm oil was showing some stability and crude oil recovered from its own declines.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture releases its monthly supply/demand report later in the day, including the first projections for 2022/23 production. Any surprises in the data will likely sway the grains and oilseeds by the close.

Persistent rains in the eastern Canadian Prairies continue to cause seeding delays in the region, while the western Prairies remain on the dry side.

About 3,000 canola contracts had traded as of 9:57 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:57 EDT: 

                           Price       Change 
Canola            Jul   1,136.00     dn 16.30 
                  Nov   1,071.50     dn 18.00 
                  Jan   1,074.10     dn 17.80 
                  Mar   1,071.30     dn 18.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1024ET

