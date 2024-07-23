WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures on Tuesday morning added to Monday's gains while showing independent strength.

Chicago soyoil was higher to start the day, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were down. Crude oil also declined due to lower demand from China.

The Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a United States cent compared with Monday's close. The Bank of Canada is largely expected to cut its key interest rate on Wednesday.

Roughly 16,700 contracts were traded.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:44 CDT:

Canola Price Change Nov. 676.70 up 3.60 Jan. 681.00 up 3.20 Mar. 683.50 up 3.70 May 681.70 up 4.6

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

