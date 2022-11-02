Advanced search
ICE Canola Futures Fall After Russia About-Face

11/02/2022 | 10:06am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was in decline Wednesday morning largely due to falling vegetable oil prices and spillover from broad selling in grain markets.

Russia announced Wednesday it will re-enter an agreement to allow Ukrainian grain shipments on the Black Sea.

Crude oil was only on the negative side of unchanged as the market awaits a key interest rate announcement from the United States Federal Reserve later today. OPEC+ is also planning to cut crude oil production this month.

Chicago soyoil traded higher, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were lower.

The Canadian dollar was steady, increasing less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent.

Much of Alberta and parts of central Saskatchewan will be seeing snow on Wednesday, while southern Saskatchewan will be sunny with a high of around 10 degrees Celsius. Southern Manitoba will also be sunny with highs up to 20 degrees Celsius.

About 17,000 canola contracts were traded as of 8:35 CDT.


Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:35 CDT: 

Canola      Jan   880.20  dn 4.00 
            Mar   880.70  dn 5.40 
            May   885.40  dn 6.40 
            Jul   887.20  dn 7.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1006ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.38% 0.87435 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
BRENT OIL -0.26% 94.54 Delayed Quote.18.77%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.11% 1.56625 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.82% 107.699 Delayed Quote.19.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.46% 0.73094 Delayed Quote.1.97%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.27% 1.34873 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.51% 0.80028 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.30% 485.1473 Real-time Quote.14.67%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.19% 1.36446 Delayed Quote.7.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 61.699 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
WTI -0.44% 88.268 Delayed Quote.17.70%
